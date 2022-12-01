South Florida High Schools Look to Advance in State Football Playoff Semifinals Friday

For six high school football teams from Miami-Dade and Broward, the chance to advance to the state championship games in the coming weeks takes place on Friday.

The Florida High School Athletics Association state semifinals will have five of the South Florida teams hosting games.

In Class 4M, Christopher Columbus will look to make its sixth title game appearance as it hosts Ocoee at 7 p.m. at Tropical Park. The winner will face the winner of Palm Beach Central and Apopka at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale in two weeks as the Explorers go for their second state title all-time.

In Class 3M, an all-South Florida final could take place as St. Thomas Aquinas hosts Tampa Jesuit at 7:30 p.m. with the Raiders hoping to avenge the one loss they had in the 2021 season. Aquinas will be looking to extend its state title record as it goes for a 14th championship all-time this season.

The winner will play the winner between Homestead and Orlando Jones, with the state final taking place in two weeks at DRV PNK Stadium. The Broncos are the only South Florida team playing on the road this week and are looking for the first state championship in school history.

Class 2M could also have a South Florida feel in the final as Miami Central hosts St. Petersburg Lakewood at 7:30 p.m. at Traz Powell Stadium. The Rockets have won three straight state titles and are looking for the school’s ninth title all-time

The winner will take on the winner of American Heritage and Jacksonville Bolles, who play at 7:30 p.m. at American Heritage with the state final also in two weeks at DRV PNK Stadium. The Patriots are looking to win a sixth state title all-time after being knocked out by Miami Central in the 2021 playoffs.

The exact dates and times for the state finals will be released at a later date.

In Class 1M, Chaminade-Madonna will host True North Academy at 7 p.m. for a chance to play in the title game next Thursday at 7 p.m. in Tallahassee against the winner of Jacksonville University Christian and Clearwater Central Catholic. The Lions are seeking their seventh state title all-time.