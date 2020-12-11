South Florida Powers, Newcomer Aim to Clinch State Title Game Berths

For the second straight season, South Florida will have a chance at a historic run when it comes to sending high school football teams to the state championships.

History could be made Saturday in Class 8A when Miami Palmetto, already in the state semifinal round for the first time in school history, looks to advance another week when they take on Kissimmee Osceola at 6 p.m. inside Traz Powell Stadium.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

In Class 7A, perennial power St. Thomas Aquinas has a chance to once again make it back to the title game - but first must take on Valrico Bloomingdale on the road Friday at 7:30 p.m. A win would give the Raiders another title shot after they won in 2019 for the 11th state football championship in school history.

Miami Central will be inside Traz Powell Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m. when the host Palmetto in the Class 6A state semifinals. The Rockets won the state title last season, their sixth state crown in the previous 10 seasons and their first since 2015.

In Class 5A, Plantation American Heritage will host Tampa Jesuit on Friday at 7:30 p.m. with the right to advance to the state title game. The Patriots have not played for a state title since the 2017 season, when they won for the fourth time in five seasons.

Three schools from South Florida - Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna and Hialeah Champagnat Catholic - have already advanced. Miami-Dade and Broward have a chance at as many as seven schools playing for state titles, tying a record set last season.

The FHSAA State Football Championships will take place from December 16th to December 19th in Tallahassee at Doak Campbell Stadium on the campus of Florida State University.