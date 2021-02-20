Stevenson Lifts Southern Miss Over FIU Basketball

Tyler Stevenson had 26 points and Tae Hardy added 20 as Southern Miss snapped its eight-game losing streak, defeating Florida International 85-72 on Friday night.

Stevenson made 12 of 16 shots. He added nine rebounds and six rebounds.

LaDavius Draine had 12 points for Southern Miss (8-14, 4-11 Conference USA). DeAndre Pinckney added 10 points.

Isaiah Banks and Tevin Brewer each had 15 points for the Panthers (9-15, 2-13), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Dimon Carrigan had 11 points and eight rebounds.

