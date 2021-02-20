Sports

college basketball

Stevenson Lifts Southern Miss Over FIU Basketball

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tyler Stevenson had 26 points and Tae Hardy added 20 as Southern Miss snapped its eight-game losing streak, defeating Florida International 85-72 on Friday night.

Stevenson made 12 of 16 shots. He added nine rebounds and six rebounds.

LaDavius Draine had 12 points for Southern Miss (8-14, 4-11 Conference USA). DeAndre Pinckney added 10 points.

Isaiah Banks and Tevin Brewer each had 15 points for the Panthers (9-15, 2-13), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Dimon Carrigan had 11 points and eight rebounds.

