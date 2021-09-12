Sports

FIU Panthers

Sturges Late TDs Send Texas St. Past FIU 23-17 in OT

FIU quarterback Max Bortenschlager fumbled the ball as he was sacked on the Panthers' first possession of overtime

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Brock Sturges ran for two touchdowns and his second of the game occurred in overtime to give Texas State a 23-17 win over Florida International on Saturday.

Sturges' 11-yard game winner followed his 1-yard dive that ended the Bobcats' (1-1) 10-play, 62-yard drive which tied it 17-all with 10:09 left in regulation.

Bortenschlager threw a 34-yard scoring pass to Rivaldo Fairweather to start the second half to give FIU (1-1) its first lead at 14-10.

Bortenschlager threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns and D’vonte Price had 111 yards rushing on 23 carries.

This article tagged under:

FIU Pantherscollege football 2021texas state bobcats
