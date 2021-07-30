Maggie Steffens Tops All-Time List in USA Water Polo's Big Bounceback Win

As USA Water Polo stormed back from a rare loss to rout the ROC Friday, Maggie Steffens made her own mark on Olympic history.

Steffens, a two-time gold medalist playing in her third Games, scored four goals in the United States' 18-5 win over the ROC, including the 48th of her career to become the sport's all-time leading scorer in the Olympics. She surpassed Italy's Tania Di Mario, and added a 49th goal for good measure.

Now the captain of the team, Steffens first arrived on the world stage at the 2012 London Olympics. She was named MVP that summer, tying a record with 21 goals scored in a single Olympics.

🚨HISTORY MADE!🚨



With her third goal of the match against ROC, @maggiesteffens is now the all-time leading scorer in Olympic women's water polo history! She has 48 career goals and counting. Congratulations Maggie!#waterpolo #Olympics @TeamUSA @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/AMcOus2mZD — USA Water Polo (@USAWP) July 30, 2021

Steffens has earned shares of other Olympics records, too. She tied the Olympics record for most goals in a single game with seven against Hungary — which is also the record for an Olympic debut.

The Danville, California, native led Team USA in goals against in 2016, the second consecutive gold for the Americans. They won the silver medal at the event's inaugural appearance in 2000, and against in 2008. The 2004 team took third for bronze.

After suffering its first loss in 13 years, the U.S. used Friday's game against the ROC to take out some frustration.

Team USA rebounded from Wednesday’s stunning 10-9 loss to Hungary – its first since 2008 – by dominating in a lopsided win.

The U.S., the gold medal favorite, closed out pool play with a 3-1 record.

Water polo player Maggie Steffens' mother plays mom's water polo, her dad played in college and her sister won gold at the Olympics. Steffens says being surrounded by that athletiticism set the "standard very high" for her family.