Three Americans to Battle in Men's 110m Hurdles Semifinals

Team USA’s Grant Holloway, Devon Allen and Daniel Roberts all qualified for the men’s 110m hurdles semifinals. 

The three Americans will face off on Tuesday night for a chance to compete for gold in the finals.

Grant Holloway, Devon Allen and Daniel Roberts will all advance to the men’s 110m hurdles semifinals after a round of impressive heats on Tuesday morning.

Allen, who competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics, also finished first in his heat, crossing the finish line at 13.21 seconds

Both Holloway and Allen passed up possible careers in the NFL to pursue their Olympic dreams.

Roberts finished second in the second heat with a time of 13.41 seconds, earning an automatic qualifying spot in the semifinalsRoberts, who tore his ACL, MCL and PCL in 2015, won bronze in the U.S. Olympic team trials ahead of the Tokyo Games.

