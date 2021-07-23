Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, Nicole Haislett, Gets Us Pumped for the Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are officially underway after the Opening Ceremony and the Parade of Nations.

This is something Florida native Nicole Haislett wasn't able to experience.

She was a swimmer in the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona and she was competing the day after the ceremony.

"I watched it on TV like most of the world," Haislett said. "Swimming was day 1 of the Olympics and I was the very first U.S. swimmer to compete, which means I had my very first race the very next morning after the ceremony.

"So not the best idea to be on your legs for hours."

While she was disappointed to not walk with the rest of Team USA in the Opening Ceremony, she did walk during the Closing Ceremony, after she won three Gold medals in the 200 meter freestyle, 400 meter individual medley and the 400m medley relay. So it's safe to say it was worth the small disappoint.

Not only did she won three Gold medals, she was also the American athlete with the most Gold medals in the '92 Games.

She didn't expect what was waiting for her when she came back home.

"It was a little shocking," Haislett said. "I wasn't really preppared for it...lots of media at my house when I returned. There were billboards along the interstate. It was a bit overwhelming."

She didn't have much time to soak it all in as the University of Florida Gator was thrust into the next collegiate season.

Now Haislett is excited to cheer on Team USA and had some thoughts about who could win the events in Tokyo that she won in Barcelona. Watch the video to find out.