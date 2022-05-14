UM Baseball Gets First Win Over FSU Since 2019, Splits Doubleheader

For the first time in over three calendar years, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team met the rival Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee. Turns out, the trip to the state capital was just what the 'Canes needed to break their losing streak to FSU.

Miami used their bats to win Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Seminoles 8-2 before dropping Game 2 by a score of 6-4 in front of two nearly sold out crowds inside Dick Howser Stadium.

FSU (31-18, 14-12 ACC) got on the board first in the opening game, with American Heritage grad Jordan Carrion scoring on a throwing error from Miami catcher Maxwell Romero.

The 'Canes (37-13, 18-8 ACC) responded in the top of the second with a three-run homer for designated hitter Ariel Garcia off Seminoles pitcher Parker Messick (6-3). Miami added two more runs in the top of the fourth and sixth innings and three runs in the seventh.

The Seminoles got back on the board in the bottom of the sixth on a grounder from Logan Lacey that went off the glove of UM starter Carson Palmquist (8-3). One batter later, Palmquist would strike out Jackson Greene with two runners on to end the threat.

Palmquist went six innings for the 'Canes, giving up five hits while striking out five. Messick went five and one-third innings, allowing the four earned runs and seven hits while striking out four batters.

In the second game of the day, FSU again got on the board first in the bottom of the first on a balk from Miami starting pitcher Karson Ligon that allowed designated hitter Tyler Martin to score.

The 'Noles added four runs in the third inning on a two runs on a two-run homer from Carrion and back-to-back RBI hits from second baseman Brett Roberts and first baseman Alex Toral, a Davie native who spent four seasons playing for UM.

Miami got on the board in the fifth inning on back-to-back RBI singles from first baseman CJ Kayfus and Romero before a RBI single from center fielder Jacob Burke that saw Romero thrown out at home to end the inning.

Down 6-3 in the top of the seventh, Miami would load the bases and score when Gonzalez came home on a passed ball. A strikeout by Romero and flyout by Burke ended the threat.

Bryce Hubbard (8-1) got the win for FSU, going five innings and giving up three runs and four hits while striking out 10 batters. Ligon (6-4) took the loss for Miami, giving up six runs and eight hits while striking out six in five innings.

Miami broke a five-game losing streak to FSU with the first win in the double header, which came after being swept in 2021 in their series in Coral Gables.

The teams will meet in Game 3 of the series Sunday at noon, with Alejandro Rosario on the mound for Miami against Carson Montgomery for FSU.