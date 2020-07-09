UM Issues Statement After Football Game at Michigan State Cancelled

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the country, the Miami Hurricanes football team knows one thing - their September 26th game at Michigan State will not take place.

The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that they would only play games between conference teams in the 2020 season, meaning the game between the 'Canes and Spartans in East Lansing, Michigan would be cancelled.

"While we are disappointed to lose the opportunity to face Michigan State during the 2020 season, we will work with the ACC to best position our program for the upcoming season," UM athletics director Blake James said in a statement.

The ACC has not announced what their schedule plans will be in the pandemic, but Stadium's Brett McMurphy tweeted the conference would also only play games between conference teams.

Miami is scheduled to open the season September 5th inside Hard Rock Stadium against Temple.