Upcoming Dolphins-Bills Game Scheduled for Saturday Night

The Miami Dolphins will have a short work week before the third and final game of their current road trip.

The NFL announced Monday the team's game against the Buffalo Bills will take place Saturday, December 17 with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

Under the lights on Saturday Night.

It will be one of three straight nationally televised games for the Dolphins, with this Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers scheduled to be televised on NBC and Miami's game on Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers also scheduled to be nationally televised.

Miami dropped the first game of its road trip on Sunday, losing 33-17 against the San Francisco 49ers to fall one game behind the Bills for first place in the AFC East.