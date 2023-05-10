2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Bracket, Schedule, TV Channel

2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Arguably the most thrilling, unpredictable, and difficult postseasons in the wide world of sports are officially underway: the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

You know the drill: eight teams from each conference qualify for the playoffs, including the top three teams in each division plus two wild card selections. Win sixteen games, and your team hoists the most magnificent trophy in sports.

Having won their first Stanley Cup since 2001, the Colorado Avalanche were hot on the trail of a repeat as they enter the playoffs as the third-best team in the Western Conference behind the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers. In stunning fashion, though, the Seattle Kraken, in just their second season as a franchise, knocked the defending champs out in Game 7. Most captivating of all, though, was the Boston Bruins' first round exit.

Boston's victory over Washington on April 11 guaranteed an astonishing record for the Bruins. They officially became the most successful regular-season team in NHL history, as their 133 points on the season (with one game to go, mind you) eclipsed the previous record of 132 set by the Montreal Canadiens in 1976-77. Boston led Florida 3-1 in their first-round series, but the Panthers stormed all the way back to win the series in overtime of Game 7 on the road. It was literally the biggest upset in NHL postseason history.

With all the drama set to take place in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, here’s everything you need to know:

2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs How to Watch

When: The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins Monday, April 17, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Stanley Cup Final begins June 3, 2023, at time TBD.

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TNT and TBS

Stream: ESPN+

Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket:

Second Round: Division Finals

(All times EST)

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (FLA leads series 3-0)

Game 1: Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 2

Game 2: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2

Game 3: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)

Game 4: Wednesday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN

Game 5 (if necessary): Friday, May 12 at time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Sunday, May 14 at time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Tuesday, May 16 at time TBD

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils (CAR leads series 3-1)

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Devils 1

Game 2: Hurricanes 6, Devils 1

Game 3: Devils 8, Hurricanes 4

Game 4: Hurricanes 6, Devils 1

Game 5: Thursday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m. on TNT

Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, May 13 at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, May 15 at time TBD

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken (series tied 2-2)

Game 1: Kraken 5, Stars 4 (OT)

Game 2: Stars 4, Kraken 2

Game 3: Kraken 7, Stars 2

Game 4: Stars 6, Kraken 3

Game 5: Thursday, May 11 at 9:30 p.m. on TNT

Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, May 15 at time TBD

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (VGK leads series 2-1)

Game 1: Golden Knights 6, Oilers 4

Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 1

Game 3: Golden Knights 5, Oilers 1

Game 4: Wednesday, May 10 at 10:00 p.m. on ESPN

Game 5: Friday, May 12 at time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Sunday, May 14 at time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Tuesday, May 16 at time TBD

Third Round: Conference Finals

Winner (Panthers vs. Maple Leafs) vs. Winner (Hurricanes vs. Devils)

Winner (Stars vs. Kraken) vs. Winner (Golden Knights vs. Oilers)

Stanley Cup Finals

TBD vs. TBD

First Round

Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers (FLA wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Panthers 1

Game 2: Panthers 6, Bruins 3

Game 3: Bruins 4, Panthers 2

Game 4: Bruins 6, Panthers 2

Game 5: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

Game 6: Panthers 7, Bruins 5

Game 7: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (TOR wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Lightning 7, Maple Leafs 3

Game 2: Maple Leafs 7, Lightning 2

Game 3: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3 (OT)

Game 4: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 4 (OT)

Game 5: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 2

Game 6: Maple Leafs 2, Lightning 1 (OT)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders (CAR wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1

Game 2: Hurricanes 4, Islanders 3 (OT)

Game 3: Islanders 5, Hurricanes 1

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Islanders 2

Game 5: Islanders 3, Hurricanes 2

Game 6: Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1 (OT)

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers (NJ wins series 4-3)

Game 1: Rangers 5, Devils 1

Game 2: Rangers 5, Devils 1

Game 3: Devils 2, Rangers 1 (OT)

Game 4: Devils 3, Rangers 1

Game 5: Devils 4, Rangers 0

Game 6: Rangers 5, Devils 2

Game 7: Devils 4, Rangers 0

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild (DAL wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Wild 3, Stars 2 (2OT)

Game 2: Stars 7, Wild 3

Game 3: Wild 5, Stars 1

Game 4: Stars 3, Wild 2

Game 5: Stars 4, Wild 0

Game 6: Stars 4, Wild 1

Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken (SEA wins series 4-3)

Game 1: Kraken 3, Avalanche 1

Game 2: Avalanche 3, Kraken 2

Game 3: Avalanche 6, Kraken 4

Game 4: Kraken 3, Avalanche 2 (OT)

Game 5: Kraken 3, Avalanche 2

Game 6: Avalanche 4, Kraken 1

Game 7: Kraken 2, Avalanche 1

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets (VGK wins series 4-1)

Game 1: Jets 5, Golden Knights 1

Game 2: Golden Knights 5, Jets 2

Game 3: Golden Knights 5, Jets 4 (2OT)

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Jets 2

Game 5: Golden Knights 4, Jets 1

Oilers vs. Kings (EDM wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Kings 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

Game 2: Oilers 4, Kings 2

Game 3: Kings 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

Game 4: Oilers 5, Kings 4 (OT)

Game 5: Oilers 6, Kings 3

Game 6: Oilers 5, Kings 4