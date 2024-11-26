Where to watch Dolphins vs. Packers on Thanksgiving Day

It’s Thanksgiving – that means turkey, family, and football. This year, Dol-fans get to cheer on their favorite team.

The Miami Dolphins are heading up north to take on the Green Bay Packers – and you can watch it on NBC6.

Our Fins on 6 pregame show is at 7:30 p.m. and NBC’s network coverage kicks off at 8 p.m. The game is also streaming on Peacock.

The Dolphins are red hot – winners of three straight games. The Packers are 8-3 and currently in third place in the NFC North.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has led the NFL in passer rating since his return in Week 8 following a concussion. Tua has thrown a touchdown pass in 11 consecutive games – the second-longest streak in the league.

History might be on Miami’s side. The Dolphins are 5-2 in games all time on Thanksgiving Day, and Miami has a winning record at Lambeau Field with 4 wins and 3 losses in Green Bay.

The Dolphins opened at 3 ½ point underdogs against the Packers.