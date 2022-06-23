Who is Arch Manning's father? Meet Peyton and Eli's big brother originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Mannings pass genes as effectively as they pass footballs.

The family's quarterbacking legacy is set to continue with Arch Manning -- the grandson of Archie and nephew of Peyton and Eli -- having committed to the University of Texas on Thursday.

Arch, quarterback at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, is the top recruit in the class of 2023. He chose Texas over other powerhouse programs, including Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Virginia and the two schools his relatives played at, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

While Arch's grandfather and uncles are household names, some might be less familiar with his father, Cooper, who did not play in a Pro Bowl or win a Super Bowl. Although, he might have, had his football career not been cut short.

Now his son is about to usher in the next generation of Manning football.

Who is Arch Manning's father?

He is the older brother of Peyton and Eli Manning.

Cooper Manning was the first of the brothers who seemed destined for the NFL, just at a different position. While the rest of the football players in the family are famous for throwing footballs, Cooper thrived at catching them.

As a 6-foot-4 wide receiver at Isidore Newman, with Peyton as his quarterback for a portion of his high school playing days, Cooper was named All-State after a 1,000-plus-yard season. He committed to Ole Miss, where his father Archie played quarterback.

Prior to his freshman season at Ole Miss in 1992, Cooper was diagnosed at the age of 18 with spinal stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal canal. Due to the risk of paralysis, Cooper's football career came to an end.

Shortly after the diagnosis, Cooper wrote Peyton a letter.

"I would like to live my dream of playing football through you," Cooper wrote. "Although I cannot play anymore, I know I can still get the same feeling out of watching my little brother do what he does best."

Now, he'll get to watch his son do what he does best at the collegiate level.

Cooper has had a successful career off the field. Having previously served as part owner of an energy investment firm, Cooper is currently senior managing director of investor relations at AJ Capital Partners, a hospitality and real estate investment firm. A broadcast journalism major at Ole Miss, Cooper is host of "The Manning Hour," a segment on FOX NFL Kickoff.

He is also a doting big brother.

How is Arch Manning related to Peyton and Eli?

Cooper’s younger brothers, and Arch’s uncles, helped make the Mannings the royal family of the NFL.

Peyton was first to follow in the footsteps of his father Archie, who starred at Ole Miss before throwing for nearly 24,000 yards over 14 seasons in the NFL (1971-1984) as quarterback of the Saints, Oilers and Vikings.

Peyton, after becoming the all-time leading passer at Tennessee, was the first overall pick by the Colts in the 1998 NFL Draft. He went on to win two Super Bowls, one of which was with the Broncos as he became the first starting QB to win a championship with more than one organization. The five-time MVP and 14-time Pro Bowler was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Eli, the top pick in the 2004 NFL Draft after starring at his father's alma mater, extended the family legacy. He won two Super Bowls with the Giants, earning MVP in each, and was named to four Pro Bowls during his 16-year career.

“I’m just a proud brother and I just adore watching them play football,” Cooper said in 2013. “It’s far less about me and is more about me being proud of them and loving them and being a part of it. I often wonder what my Sundays are going to be like when they’re no longer playing.”

His Sundays soon could be spent watching another Manning in the NFL.