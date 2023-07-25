Sarina Bolden scores Philippines' first ever goal in FIFA Women's World Cup

Sarina Bolden rose to the occasion -- literally.

In the 24th minute of the Philippines' second group stage match vs. co-hosts New Zealand on Monday, Bolden leaped over three defenders to head in a goal. Goalkeeper Victoria Esson couldn't control the ball's power from going into the net.

The goal came via a deep free kick that was sent into the penalty box, but New Zealand did well to initially clear it with a header towards the right flank.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

However, Philippines midfielder Sara Eggesvik won a duel just outside the box to earn possession, then lofted a high cross that Bolden, a 5-foot-8 striker, jumped to head home.

It marked the first ever goal for the Philippines in a Women's World Cup since 2023 is the nation's debut in the freshly expanded 32-team tournament.

The Philippines used the goal to take a 1-0 lead at halftime against the co-hosts. The Filipinas logged just two shots in total in the opening 45 minutes, and Bolden's header was the only one that hit the target.

The Filipinas went scoreless in their 2-0 loss to Switzerland to open the tournament, where they recorded three shots in total (zero on target).