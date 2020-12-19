miami hurricanes

Wong, Walker Lead Miami Over Jacksonville 73-64

Isaiah Wong scored a season-high 25 points, Anthony Walker added career highs with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Miami beat Jacksonville 73-64 on Saturday.

Jacksonville (6-3) cut a 14-point deficit early in the second half and pulled to 68-64 with 1:23 remaining, but then missed its last two shots and committed a turnover.

Wong hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points in the first half, and finished 9-of-18 shooting with nine rebounds. Walker made 5 of 10 field goals and all eight of his free throws, and matched a career best with three blocks. Walker also had a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) in Wednesday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Highly touted freshman Earl Timberlake returned from an ankle injury to make his season debut and scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half for Miami (4-2).

Dontarius James, a junior transfer from Xavier, made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Jacksonville, but fouled out with 7:55 remaining. Bryce Workman added 14 points. The Dolphins were outrebounded 49-26 and made just 4 of 10 free throws.

Miami coach Jim Larranaga is now tied with John Wooden with 664 career victories, 36th on the all-time wins list. The Hurricanes are 112-37 (.752) at the Watsco Center in Larranaga’s nine seasons.

Larranaga said he expects injured starters Chris Lykes and Kameron McGusty to return for the Hurricanes' next game Dec. 29 at Virginia Tech.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

