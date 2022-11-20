World Cup 2022

Golden Boot Tracker: Who is Leading All Goalscorers in Qatar?

One player will leave Qatar with the Golden Boot, awarded to the tournament's top goalscorer. Here's a look at some of the favorites thus far

By Charlotte Edmonds

The World Cup trophy might be the centerpiece, but there’s a whole slew of hardware up for grabs in Qatar. Chief among them is the Golden Boot, awarded to the tournament’s leading goalscorer. 

Six goals appear to be the magic number -- leading seven of the last 10 tournaments. 

Will Harry Kane become the first player to win multiple Golden Boots in his pursuit to win England its first major trophy in 56 years? Or one of the Argentinian duo Lionel Messi or Lautaro Martinez might put on an offensive clinic for Group C? Or perhaps a complete unknown will burst on the scene with a barrage of goals. 

Check back for an update at the end of each day of competition. 

Two goals

Enner Valencia, Ecuador

Valencia wasted no time getting on the scoreboard with two first-half goals in the tournament opener against Qatar. He could’ve had three were it not for a VAR offsides call in the third minute. 

The 33-year-old has almost equaled his 2014 total of three goals and looks like the key to Ecuador’s chances out of the group stage.

World Cup 2022
