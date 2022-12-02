South Korea Advances After Chaotic Final Moments of Group H Action

South Korea saved their best for last.

Needing a win over unbeaten Portugal and some help from the Uruguay-Ghana match, everything went right for the Taegeuk Warriors.

South Korea defeated Portugal 2-1 after a stoppage time goal, Uruguay knocked off Ghana 2-0 and the Asian nation jumped to second place in Group H due to a tiebreaker. South Korea and Uruguay both had four points with an even goal difference, but Korea scored four goals in the tournament compared to Uruguay's two.

In the first minute of stoppage time, with hope dwindling in a 1-1 match, Hwang Hee-Chan etched his name in the history books.

The 26-year-old received a pass from Son Heung-Min and buried a shot from just outside the six-yard box, giving his nation a 2-1 lead and putting them in position to advance.

South Korea had to sweat it out from across Qatar, watching as Uruguay and Ghana finished their game.

Portugal clinched the top spot in Group H with the draw, with South Korea second, Uruguay third and Ghana fourth.

As the Group H winner, Portugal will face the Group G runner-up in the round of 16 (either Switzerland, Cameroon or Serbia). South Korea will face the Group G winner (either Brazil or Switzerland).

Those matchups will be finalized on Friday afternoon when the final two matches of Group G are played -- Brazil-Cameroon and Switzerland-Serbia. Entering those matches, Brazil (six points) leads Switzerland (three points), Cameroon (one point) and Serbia (one point).