Miami Sprinter Twanisha Terry wins heat, joins Sha'carri Richardson in women's 100m semifinals

Miami native and USC alum Twanisha “TeeTee” Terry qualified for the semifinals of the women’s 100m Friday after winning her heat with a time of 11.19 seconds.

Terry made it through along with her American training partners Sha'carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson.

Meanwhile, Sha'Carri Richardson blazed through the 100 meters, winning her first-ever race at the Olympics in 10.94 seconds.

Unlike at Olympic trials earlier this month, Richardson got off to a solid start, bursting from the blocks and getting upright quickly, then kicking into overdrive and cruising into the finish, tapping her chest with her hands as she crossed the line.

The 2023 World Champion finished the women’s 100m with a time of 10.94 and will advance to semifinals, which take place Saturday afternoon.