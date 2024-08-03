2024 Paris Olympics

WATCH: Netherlands stuns Team USA in 4x400m mixed relay

By NBC6

Femke Bol blazed down the stretch to win the mixed 4x400m relay gold medal for the Netherlands, unseating the same U.S. relay team that set a new world record just 24 hours ago.

Shamier Little helped create a significant gap for the U.S. in the second exchange, while Kaylyn Brown had the lead entering the final lap.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

However, Femke Bol rode big strides to leap Brown at the final gasp to win gold. The U.S. settled for silver while Great Britain took bronze.

Team USA previously set the Olympic record in heat one on Friday at 3:07.41.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us