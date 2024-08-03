WATCH: Netherlands stuns Team USA in 4x400m mixed relay

Femke Bol blazed down the stretch to win the mixed 4x400m relay gold medal for the Netherlands, unseating the same U.S. relay team that set a new world record just 24 hours ago.

Shamier Little helped create a significant gap for the U.S. in the second exchange, while Kaylyn Brown had the lead entering the final lap.

However, Femke Bol rode big strides to leap Brown at the final gasp to win gold. The U.S. settled for silver while Great Britain took bronze.

Team USA previously set the Olympic record in heat one on Friday at 3:07.41.