Watch the moment Katie Ledecky breaks her own Olympic record

Katie Ledecky struck gold in the women's 1500m freestyle final at the 2024 Paris Games on Wednesday, breaking her own Olympic record.

She set a new record with a time of 15:30.02, and touched the wall over 10 seconds faster than second-place finisher Anastasiya Kirpichnikova of France (15:40.35).

Ledecky, who trains in Gainesville at the University of Florida, now owns the 20 fastest times in the event.

This is Ledecky's eighth gold medal, tying with Jenny Thompson for the most Olympic golds ever won by an American woman.

Here are five things to know about the legend who many consider to be the best female swimmer of all time.