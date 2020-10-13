Amazon, Big-Box Retailers Offer Pre-Holiday Deals

Amazon, Walmart, and Target are all advertising sales this week comparable to those we typically see on Black Friday.

The competition between retailers could mean more deals for you.

Amazon’s Prime Day event is typically in July but was rescheduled for Oct. 13-14 this year.

“This year is really the kick off to the holiday season and we think people are going to be excited to shop early and get ahead of the hustle and bustle,” said Amazon’s public relations specialist Katie Larsen.

Big box retailers are reacting and offering deals to compete.

Target is offering items at a discount on its ‘Target Deal Days.’ This event runs during the same two days as Amazon’s Prime Day event and the company offers a price match guarantee.

Walmart is offering its own deals and its big sale even runs until Oct.15.

All of the companies are advertising deals on electronics, toys, and home goods.

“A lot of our most popular toys are going to be 30% off, including Marvel, Barbie, Play-Doh, Mr. Potato Head, so lots to shop for kids,” Larsen said.

Amazon Prime members can expect steep discounts on things like the Echo Show 8, Echo Dot, and Ring Doorbell.

The company is also extending its return window.

“We have extended our return window for the holiday season so you do get more than the usual 30 days, because we know people will be shopping and busy and we want people to have a little extra time to do their returns,” Larsen said.

While only Prime Members can get the Prime Day discounts, you can sign up for a 30-Day free trial. The monthly membership will cost you $12.99 a month.