How to Avoid Common Travel Hiccups for a Smoother Summer Getaway

As more people start planning their summer getaways, it's essential to think about possible travel hiccups.

Last year, the top two passenger complaints were not getting refunds and dealing with flight cancelations or delays. With concerns over pilot shortages during the summer season, this year could present similar challenges.

According to the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), a consumer watchdog organization, airline complaints quadrupled between 2019 (15,342) and 2022 (60,732).

"And that doesn't even include December because we all know what a mess that December was," said Teresa Murray, a consumer watchdog from PIRG.

The organization analyzed data from the Department of Transportation, revealing that in 2022, 190,038 flights were canceled in the U.S., and an additional 1.44 million flights experienced delays.

"The issues with the airlines is they don't have enough workers, particularly pilots," Murray said.

Getting a refund was the leading headache for travelers, representing 29% of complaints from January to November 2022. Cancelations, delays, and schedule reshuffles made up 26% of the complaints.

"You're going to a wedding, you're going on a cruise, we would recommend that people try to fly out the day before if possible, and also try to book a morning flight early in the morning because fewer flights in the morning get canceled," Murray suggested.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) said passengers are entitled to a refund if the airline cancels a flight for any reason and the passenger decides not to travel. They can also request a refund if the airline significantly changes the schedule or delays a flight, and the passenger opts not to fly. However, the DOT hasn't clearly defined "significant delay," and whether you qualify for a refund depends on factors like delay duration, flight length, and individual circumstances.

You can also ask the airline to rebook you on another flight that day or with another airline.

"Ask the airline to transfer your tickets at no cost to you to that new airline. And they don't have to do it by law, but a lot of them will if you ask and, you know, be nice," Murray said.

Out of the 470 million bags checked last year, almost 3 million were mishandled, including being lost or delayed. The DOT says if you paid a baggage fee and the airline declares your luggage lost, you are entitled to a refund. Keep in mind that airlines have different policies for determining when a bag is officially lost. Typically, airlines declare a bag lost between five and 14 days after the flight, but this timeframe can vary depending on the airline.