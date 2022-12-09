first alert weather

Comfortable Morning Temperatures to Round Out Work Week in South Florida

As those winds turn more to the north this weekend, we are thinking morning numbers may drop into the mid-60s for Miami and this means low 60s and maybe lower for inland locations

By NBC 6 and Adam Berg

High pressure anchored to our west is delivering a light north wind in South Florida, which means comfortable and refreshing mornings for the next several days.

The same wind doesn't help out as much during the afternoons as highs will continue to stay locked into the low-mid-80s.

Rain chances will remain around 10% or lower for the next week.

The only real change to the forecast will come late next week. Winds will return to the southeast and pick up.

Look for more humidity, with morning numbers returning to the 70s with afternoon highs into the mid-80s.

