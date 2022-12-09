Comfortable Morning Temperatures to Round Out Work Week in South Florida

High pressure anchored to our west is delivering a light north wind in South Florida, which means comfortable and refreshing mornings for the next several days.

The same wind doesn't help out as much during the afternoons as highs will continue to stay locked into the low-mid-80s.

Rain chances will remain around 10% or lower for the next week.

The only real change to the forecast will come late next week. Winds will return to the southeast and pick up.

Look for more humidity, with morning numbers returning to the 70s with afternoon highs into the mid-80s.