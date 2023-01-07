Cool Temps, Clear Skies Continue This Weekend in South Florida

The good news is that the showers that were once threatening during the day look confined to Sunday night and Monday morning, so everyone should stay rain-free during the daylight hours tomorrow.

The great weather from Friday and Saturday continues into Sunday, although there are some subtle differences.

Winds will be more easterly than northerly and that means Sunday’s humidity will be a notch higher and not as refreshing as today. There will also be a few more clouds throughout the day.

Temps will also be slightly higher with a low of 65° and a high of 80°.

The good news is that the showers that were once threatening during the day look confined to Sunday night and Monday morning, so everyone should stay rain-free during the daylight hours.

A weak cold front will push through dry on Tuesday reinforcing the comfortable weather by midweek.

A stronger cold front comes in late Friday with showers and much cooler weather for next Saturday.