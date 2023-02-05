Flood Advisories Issued for Miami-Dade, Broward as Rainy Conditions Continue Sunday

Two flood advisories have been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties, according to the National Weather Service Miami.

Rain, heavy at times, continues Sunday with possible breaks in the action after lunch.

Many areas from the upper Keys to Broward County have seen over 4” of rain.

We’ve seen occasional flood advisories to because of the intense burst of wet weather. Again, much drier skies later today.

Along with the rain, we are still seeing a gusty southeast breeze.

A high risk of rip currents, a high surf advisory and a small craft advisory in effect into Sunday late as winds are still gusting 20-30mph.

The weather looks much calmer this upcoming week with low rain chances, morning temperatures in the upper-60s and afternoon highs near 80.