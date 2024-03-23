Flood Watch remains active for South Florida after heavy storm activity

Flood Watch continues through the day today. This morning has had a few showers and storms near The Keys but most of the area has remained rain free. The next batch of strong activity looks to develop midday.

Scattered storms could give us gusty wind, an isolated tornado, and heavy rain. The impacts will not be as widespread as they were on Friday but it could still be active at times. The wind continues to be strong even outside of any thunderstorm activity as the cold front moves across the area. Temps won’t be majorly impacted by this front. High today of 79 degrees under the clouds and showers.

Wind advisory in effect until 8 PM Saturday: W wind 15-25 mph sustained with gusts up to or over 35 mph.

After the midday storms, mostly likely ending by 2 pm, this clear out and much nicer weather returns to round out the weekend!

Mainly dry skies are expected for Sunday. Highs return near 80 degrees.