Hot, Hazy, Humid Sunday in South Florida as Rain Chances Remain Low to Start Work Week

Record heat remains the focus of the forecast for Sunday as hot, hazy and humid conditions continue this afternoon.

Miami, Marathon, and Key West are in the range to tie or break a daily record Sunday.

Highs will range in the mid to upper 80s.

With the heat and humidity, it could easily feel close to 95 degrees throughout the afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies continue for the next few days with low rain chances remaining in the forecast.

A front working through will give us a brief break in the humidity Tuesday, but a secondary front will work through by late week.

This will up the rain chances and bring in a few thunderstorms.