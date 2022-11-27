first alert weather

Hot, Hazy, Humid Sunday in South Florida as Rain Chances Remain Low to Start Work Week

By Chelsea Ambriz

NBC Universal, Inc.

Record heat remains the focus of the forecast for Sunday as hot, hazy and humid conditions continue this afternoon.

Miami, Marathon, and Key West are in the range to tie or break a daily record Sunday.

Highs will range in the mid to upper 80s.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

With the heat and humidity, it could easily feel close to 95 degrees throughout the afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies continue for the next few days with low rain chances remaining in the forecast.

A front working through will give us a brief break in the humidity Tuesday, but a secondary front will work through by late week.

Local

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 9 hours ago

Pitt Rolls Past Miami 42-16, Hurricanes Finish at 5-7

Florida 23 hours ago

State Report Shows Toxic Algae Levels Along Florida's Coast

This will up the rain chances and bring in a few thunderstorms.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us