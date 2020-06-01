Forecasters Watch System Near Mexico as Hurricane Season Begins

A system near Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday.

Forecasters give the system an 80% chance of development over the next couple days as it moves northwestward over the southeastern portion of the Bay of Campeche.

The system is then forecast to drift west or west-southwest over the southern Bay of Campeche through the middle of the week.

Today is June 1st and hurricane season is off to a busy start! A disturbance over the Yucatan Peninsula has a high (80%) chance of becoming a tropical depression during the next couple of days when it moves over the Bay of Campeche. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/8BFC0iYYFO — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 1, 2020

Monday marked the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, and forecasters are expecting a busier-than-normal season.

There have already been two named storms in May, and forecasters are expecting between 13 and 19 total named storms.