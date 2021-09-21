Peter and Rose Weaken to Tropical Depressions: NHC

Both Rose and Peter have weakened to tropical depressions late Tuesday, with neither system expected to impact the United States.

The National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory has Peter with winds of 35 mph just northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Peter is expected to make an eventual turn to the north and drift away from land before dying out.

Rose has winds of 35 mph and is located just over 1,000 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands while moving to the northwest. Forecasters expect Rose to also move to the north and eventually die out in the Atlantic.

Two other potential systems could form in the coming days according to the NHC, with one in the northern Atlantic having a 50% chance in the next five days and one off the coast of Africa having a 90% chance over the next five days.

Those potential systems would be named Sam and Teresa if they form. Neither is expected to impact South Florida or the United States at this time.

The 2021 hurricane season has been an active one so far, with 17 named storms already topping the average of 14 for an entire year. The six named hurricanes are below the average of seven, while the three major hurricanes are on average for an entire season.