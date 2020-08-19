Tropical Depression 13 Forms in the Atlantic

A tropical depression has formed over the central tropical Atlantic, forecasters said Wednesday night.

Tropical Depression 13 was located 1,035 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands with 35 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. advisory. It was moving west-northwest at 20 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch was in effect for Caribbean islands Saba and St. Eustatius. The northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system. Tropical Storm Watches could be required for those areas on Thursday.

Probabilidad (%) de vientos de tormenta tropical



Vieques 11

San Juan 6

Ponce 4



Puerto Plata 20

Santo Domingo 4



Nassau 33



La Habana 10



Key West 23

Miami 20

Ft Lauderdale 29

Orlando 10



Chance of tropical storm force winds (%)



Per 11 PM NHC advisory



2/ — John Morales (@JohnMoralesNBC6) August 20, 2020

Florida remains in the "cone of concern," but the system's exact path or impacts, if any, to our area are highly uncertain. The latest advisory has Miami at a 23% chance of tropical storm force winds, 20% in Key West, 29% for Fort Lauderdale and 10% for Orlando.

The depression is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday and near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday, the NHC said.