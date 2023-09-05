Tropical Storm Lee forms, forecast to become a major hurricane as it moves across Atlantic

Tropical Storm Lee formed in the Atlantic Tuesday and was forecast to rapidly intensify into a dangerous major hurricane over the next few days.

Lee had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was about 1,315 miles east of the Lesser Antilles Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

5PM AST Sep 5: Tropical Storm #Lee expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous hurricane by the weekend. Stay up to date with the latest at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/uiYYCjKHG3 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2023

The system was expected to become a hurricane this week and could become a major hurricane by Friday, the NHC said.

It was moving to the west-northwest and was expected to continue in that direction over the next few days.

Here are several of our more trusted models and guidance. All point the most robust system in the Atlantic staying north of the #Caribbean. It's early and we will still watch this closely. @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/VrjKhwMr5f — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) September 5, 2023

It's too early to say where the system was heading after that, though models on Tuesday were pretty consistent in keeping the system north of the northern Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico.

A second tropical wave was also being watched near the coast of West Africa and has a 70% chance of formation over the next week, the NHC said.

Lee is now the 12th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration called for an "above-normal" season in its updated forecast last month, with 14-21 named storms including 6-11 that could become hurricanes and 2-5 that could become major hurricanes.