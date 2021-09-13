2021 Hurricane Season

TS Nicholas Approaching Texas, While 2 Other Atlantic Systems Monitored

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Tropical Storm Nicholas was approaching Texas' Gulf court Monday, while forecasters were keeping an eye on two other developing systems in the Atlantic.

Nicholas was expected to be a strong tropical storm or even possibly a hurricane as it approached Texas Monday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Flash flooding, dangerous storm surge and gusty winds were expected along portions of the southern and middle Texas coasts.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave emerged off the coast of Africa and was expected to become a tropical depression later this week, with an 80% chance of development over the next five days, the NHC said.

Elsewhere, an area of low pressure was forecast to form by midweek a couple hundred miles north of the southeastern or central Bahamas as a
tropical wave interacts with an upper-level trough. That system has a 50% chance of formation over the next five days.

Neither potential system was expected to impact South Florida.

This article tagged under:

2021 Hurricane Seasonatlantic hurricane season
