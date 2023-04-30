Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Tornado Watch Cancelled for South Florida as Rain Chances Remain

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Tornado Watch have been cancelled in South Florida, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Good news!



The front has shifted offshore, and the severe weather threat has ended. Clouds will begin to clear from W-E this afternoon as drier air filters in.



For even better news, rain chances will remain about 0 through mid-week, giving SFL a well-deserved break!#FLwx pic.twitter.com/xwcH3d74CJ — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 30, 2023

Tornadic activity is expected along the line of strong gusty storms.

Wind will be the main concern across our area as the storms work through. This line should move out and the threats diminish by mid-afternoon, around 3 p.m., give or take an hour.

A wind advisory also remains in place today for sustained wind to be 15-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph throughout the rest of the day today.

Behind the storms, the wind will turn more west, northwesterly and this will usher in more comfortable conditions.

Highs today stay in the mid-80s.

Tomorrow, the humidity will drop a bit as quieter conditions take over this week. Highs are set to be in the mid to upper 80s with low rain chances.