first alert weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Tornado Watch Cancelled for South Florida as Rain Chances Remain

By Chelsea Ambriz

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Tornado Watch have been cancelled in South Florida, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Tornadic activity is expected along the line of strong gusty storms.

Wind will be the main concern across our area as the storms work through. This line should move out and the threats diminish by mid-afternoon, around 3 p.m., give or take an hour.

A wind advisory also remains in place today for sustained wind to be 15-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph throughout the rest of the day today.

Behind the storms, the wind will turn more west, northwesterly and this will usher in more comfortable conditions.

Highs today stay in the mid-80s.

Tomorrow, the humidity will drop a bit as quieter conditions take over this week. Highs are set to be in the mid to upper 80s with low rain chances.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherSouth FloridaMiami-DadeBroward
