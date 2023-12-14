South Florida

Flood watch, wind advisory in effect across South Florida as residents brace for possible heavy rainfall

Rain intensity is expected to pick up once again Friday and especially Saturday into early Sunday

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

We are right in the middle of this rainy and windy pattern, but your Thursday might end up being the least active of the bunch.

We are still looking at a wind advisory for gusts above 40 mph along with downright dangerous marine conditions, but the rain will not be overly heavy for now.

It wouldn’t surprise me if the flood watch gets extended for Miami-Dade and Broward.

We’ve already seen the flood watch extended into the weekend for the Keys.

It’s a multiple day event with many twists and turns expected. All the more reason to stay with NBC6.

A cold front will finally clear us out early next week and beautiful weather is expected to roll in.

Look for morning temperatures in the 50s with afternoon numbers in the 70s. Most importantly, we will be dry.

This article tagged under:

South Floridafirst alert weatherWeatherflood watchwind advisory
