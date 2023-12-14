Flood watch, wind advisory in effect across South Florida as residents brace for possible heavy rainfall

We are right in the middle of this rainy and windy pattern, but your Thursday might end up being the least active of the bunch.

We are still looking at a wind advisory for gusts above 40 mph along with downright dangerous marine conditions, but the rain will not be overly heavy for now.

12/14: 🚨Multiple hazards will be likely across SoFL and its local waters today, including heavy rainfall, strong winds and dangerous beach/marine conditions (especially across SE FL). Please remain weather aware and exercise caution if you encounter any of these hazards. pic.twitter.com/D17FhQ6SIE — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 14, 2023

Rain intensity is expected to pick up once again Friday and especially Saturday into early Sunday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

It wouldn’t surprise me if the flood watch gets extended for Miami-Dade and Broward.

We’ve already seen the flood watch extended into the weekend for the Keys.

It’s a multiple day event with many twists and turns expected. All the more reason to stay with NBC6.

A cold front will finally clear us out early next week and beautiful weather is expected to roll in.

Look for morning temperatures in the 50s with afternoon numbers in the 70s. Most importantly, we will be dry.