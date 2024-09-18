first alert weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Miami-Dade, Broward: Track on First Alert Live Doppler

By NBC6

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued Wednesday for portions of Miami-Dade and Broward counties as storms moved through the area.

The warning lasts until 5:45 p.m. and impacts cities such as Miami, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Miami Beach, Surfside and many more.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The National Weather Service said a stationary severe thunderstorm was detected over Golden Glades and is expected to bring 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

https://twitter.com/RyanNBC6/status/1836514588235354531
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us