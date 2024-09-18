Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Miami-Dade, Broward: Track on First Alert Live Doppler

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued Wednesday for portions of Miami-Dade and Broward counties as storms moved through the area.
The warning lasts until 5:45 p.m. and impacts cities such as Miami, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Miami Beach, Surfside and many more.
The National Weather Service said a stationary severe thunderstorm was detected over Golden Glades and is expected to bring 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.
