Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Miami-Dade, Broward: Track on First Alert Live Doppler

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued Wednesday for portions of Miami-Dade and Broward counties as storms moved through the area.

The warning lasts until 5:45 p.m. and impacts cities such as Miami, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Miami Beach, Surfside and many more.

The National Weather Service said a stationary severe thunderstorm was detected over Golden Glades and is expected to bring 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

https://twitter.com/RyanNBC6/status/1836514588235354531