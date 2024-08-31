Weather

Soggy Saturday: Scattered downpours prompt flood advisories in South Florida

This is the same pattern the area has been in all week. Unfortunately, for the Labor Day weekend the unsettled and wet weather continues.

By Chelsea Ambriz

NBC Universal, Inc.

There have been a few scattered downpours across the area Saturday, which has prompted two flood advisories so far. More are likely as additional downpours develop.

The scattered showers have produced locally heavy rain with totals between 1-3 inches in a short amount of time which has caused minor street flooding in flood receptive areas.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

This is the same pattern the area has been in all week. Unfortunately, for the Labor Day weekend the unsettled and wet weather continues.

It won’t be a washout, but any storms that develop will have a chance to produce localized flooding and standing water. Low lying areas are the most susceptible along with poor drainage locations.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Any time we see slow moving and heavy rain in South Florida, localized flooding is possible. We do have a slightly elevated risk today because we are on the heels of several days of active weather, and there is an upper level low keeping rounds of moisture coming onshore.

This is going to keep triggering active weather over the next several days as it moves west and across South Florida. This upper level wave of energy has shifted our winds to be more east, southeasterly and will continue to pull moisture inland. It’ll also keep things breezy along the coast.

Overall this is an unsettled pattern the region is in through the weekend before rain chances lower into next week.

This article tagged under:

Weather
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us