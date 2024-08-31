Soggy Saturday: Scattered downpours prompt flood advisories in South Florida

There have been a few scattered downpours across the area Saturday, which has prompted two flood advisories so far. More are likely as additional downpours develop.

The scattered showers have produced locally heavy rain with totals between 1-3 inches in a short amount of time which has caused minor street flooding in flood receptive areas.

This is the same pattern the area has been in all week. Unfortunately, for the Labor Day weekend the unsettled and wet weather continues.

It won’t be a washout, but any storms that develop will have a chance to produce localized flooding and standing water. Low lying areas are the most susceptible along with poor drainage locations.

Any time we see slow moving and heavy rain in South Florida, localized flooding is possible. We do have a slightly elevated risk today because we are on the heels of several days of active weather, and there is an upper level low keeping rounds of moisture coming onshore.

This is going to keep triggering active weather over the next several days as it moves west and across South Florida. This upper level wave of energy has shifted our winds to be more east, southeasterly and will continue to pull moisture inland. It’ll also keep things breezy along the coast.

Overall this is an unsettled pattern the region is in through the weekend before rain chances lower into next week.