Today's Forecast

On Saturday night, clouds will gradually clear and temperatures regionwide will continue to drop.

Metro areas will experience lows in the low 50s, while some suburbs can drop into the upper 40s -- making it the coldest airmass we’ve seen since last January.

On the final day of 2023, we expect an overall stunning day.

Sunday features bright sun, mild afternoon temperatures -- in the low 70s -- with a light northwest wind.

South Florida is set to say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024 with a temperature of 57 degrees at midnight.

A slow warm-up begins next week. Rain chances could increase next weekend.