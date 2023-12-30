Weather

Today's Forecast

Get the latest weather updates from the NBC6 meteorologists

By Llarisa Abreu

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Saturday night, clouds will gradually clear and temperatures regionwide will continue to drop.

Metro areas will experience lows in the low 50s, while some suburbs can drop into the upper 40s -- making it the coldest airmass we’ve seen since last January.

On the final day of 2023, we expect an overall stunning day. 

Sunday features bright sun, mild afternoon temperatures -- in the low 70s -- with a light northwest wind.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

South Florida is set to say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024 with a temperature of 57 degrees at midnight.

A slow warm-up begins next week. Rain chances could increase next weekend.

Weather

first alert weather 12 hours ago

NBC6 First Alert Forecast – December 30, 2023 – Morning

Weather 24 hours ago

Today's Forecast

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

WeatherMiamiSouth FloridaFort Lauderdalefirst alert weather
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us