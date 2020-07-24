Tropical Storm Hanna Expected to Hit Land This Weekend; Gonazlo Churns in Atlantic

All eyes remain in the tropics Friday morning with Tropical Storm Gonzalo moving across the Atlantic, while Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to make landfall this weekend along the Gulf Coast.

In the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Hanna is located roughly 315 east of miles east of Corpus Christi, Texas, with sustained winds of 40 mph as of the 5 a.m. advisory. Hanna is headed toward Texas/Mexico Border, away from South Florida, taking the soaking rain from the last two days with it.

Gonzalo was centered about 645 miles east of the southern Windward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. A U.S. National Hurricane Center advisory said the storm was heading west at 14 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 25 miles from the center.

As some strengthening is forecasted, there is still a chance that Gonzalo could become a hurricane, but the storm is expected to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

A hurricane watch has been issued for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines whiel a tropical storm warning is in effect for St. Lucia and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Tobago and Grenada.

When Gonzalo strengthened into a named storm Wednesday, it became the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. The previous record was held by Tropical Storm Gert, which formed on July 24, 2005.

So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay also set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 and the First Alert weather team for updates