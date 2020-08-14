Tropical Storm Josephine Weakens Friday; Not Expected to Strike U.S.: NHC

What to Know It was moving west-northwest at 17 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, down from where it was late Thursday night

Tropical storm force winds extend out 80 miles from the center of the storm with some strengthening expected over the next two days

Josephine was the earliest tenth Atlantic named storm on record, breaking the previous record of Jose, which formed Aug. 22, 2005,

One day after forming, Tropical Storm Josephine saw its winds drop in strength early Friday morning as it continues to move through the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Josephine was located 680 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, according to the 5 a.m. advisory from the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. It was moving west-northwest at 17 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, down from where it was late Thursday night.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, though the NHC has advised residents in the Leeward Islands to be on guard.

Per the 5am advisory, #Josephine will stay north of the northern #LeewardIslands and #PuertoRico. Impacts appear to be quite low. We will continue to monitor. Stay with @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/CWufp72TcI — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) August 14, 2020

Josephine was the earliest tenth Atlantic named storm on record, breaking the previous record of Jose, which formed Aug. 22, 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna and Isaias have also set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet. Only Hanna and Isaias this year have developed into hurricanes.

Isaias killed two people in the Caribbean earlier this month. Several others across multiple U.S. states were then killed when the storm made landfall in North Carolina and moved through the East Coast, leading to floods, tornadoes, fires, and widespread power outages.

Last month, Hurricane Hanna slammed the Texas Gulf Coast with high winds and rains that flooded streets and knocked out power across the region.