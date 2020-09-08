2020 hurricane season

Tropical Storms Paulette, Rene Churn in Atlantic; Not Expected to Impact South Florida

Rene is the Atlantic’s earliest 17th named storm on record, breaking the previous record of Rita, which formed Sept. 18, 2005

By NBC 6 and The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two tropical storms that formed Monday in the Atlantic Ocean increased in strength Tuesday, but still do not remain a threat to South Florida or any land areas at this time.

The 5 AM advisory on Tropical Storm Paulette has the system with winds at 50 miles per hour and moving slowly to the northwest at 6 m.p.h., but it sits over 1200 miles from the closest land area and is forecasted not to be a threat to the United States at this time.

No warnings or watches have been issued at this time.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Rene has winds at 40 m.p.h. and is moving to the west at 15 m.p.h. as of the latest advisory while sitting 40 miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for the Cabo Verde Islands, saying Rene would produce tropical storm-force winds and heavy rainfall across the island country into Tuesday morning while likely becoming a hurricane by Thursday.

Much like Paulette, the track of Rene does not have it impacting South Florida.

Rene is the Atlantic’s earliest 17th named storm on record, breaking the previous record of Rita, which formed Sept. 18, 2005.

Two other systems, one off the coast of the Carolinas and another that is just off the coast of Africa, have chances as high as 40 percent for development in the next five days.

