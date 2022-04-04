first alert weather

Flood Advisory in Part of Miami-Dade: Open for First Alert Doppler 6000

The start of the work week in South Florida will be both warm and quite wet with storm chances picking up Monday across the area.

Due to excessive rainfall, a flood advisory was issued until 5:30 p.m. for a portion of Miami-Dade County, including Homestead, Homestead General Airport, Homestead Miami Speedway, The Redland and Florida City.

We saw a few of these storms turn severe Sunday and we could see one or two of these storms turn severe again Monday afternoon. The small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning and localized flooding is a possibility.

The front will dissipate and lift north Tuesday and this should lower our rain chances. We stay very warm and humid Tuesday and Wednesday with highs pushing the upper 80s.

A new front rolls in late this week and brings a few storms our way. The best chances of rain will target Friday, but hang in there as much cooler weather pushes in this weekend. In fact, we could see a few 50s in the morning with highs in the 70s.

