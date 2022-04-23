Warm, Windy Weather Kicks off Weekend in South Florida

Windy weather continues all weekend along with a Small Craft Advisory for boaters and a high risk of rip currents at the beach.

Saturday will be cloudier, and Sunday will be sunnier.

Both days will carry only a 20% chance of a few passing showers with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No major changes are expected until a weak cold front comes through South Florida on Thursday with a few storms followed by gorgeous weather for Friday.