Warm, Windy Weather Kicks off Weekend in South Florida

The winds will remain with us all weekend, as the humidity will creep up slowly but surely

By Steve MacLaughlin

Windy weather continues all weekend along with a Small Craft Advisory for boaters and a high risk of rip currents at the beach.

Saturday will be cloudier, and Sunday will be sunnier.

Both days will carry only a 20% chance of a few passing showers with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

No major changes are expected until a weak cold front comes through South Florida on Thursday with a few storms followed by gorgeous weather for Friday.

