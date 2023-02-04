Windy Weather, Scattered Showers Bring Cooler Temps to South Florida Saturday

Winds will be the story for your Saturday as gusts could hit 40 mph.

We have a gale warning, high surf advisory and a high risk of rip currents up and down the coast.

Seas could occasionally hit 11 feet and 10-foot waves could break in the surf zone.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Look for scattered showers too and much cooler highs in the mid-70s.

We will still likely see some showers again Sunday, but as winds turn a little more to the south, afternoon numbers could touch 80 degrees.

Most of the upcoming week looks calm with morning temperatures near 70 and afternoon highs near 80. Rain chances will range from 10-20%.