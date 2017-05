Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Miami Gardens Thursday.

T'kai Francis was last seen at 18700 Northwest 32nd Avenue, Miami Gardens police said.

She is 5-foot-7, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Francis was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a white polo shirt and a pink jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Gardens police at 305-474-6473.