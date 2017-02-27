A yacht club is facing a $25 million lawsuit in Miami after a woman says she was raped by a bartender while on a 2015 cruise.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Miami this week on behalf of the 46-year-old North Carolina woman against SeaDream Yacht Club.

The club has its principal place of business in Miami but is incorporated under the laws of the Bahamas. An attorney for SeaDream Yacht Club said they have no comment on the lawsuit.

The suit claims the woman, a frequent passenger on the yacht club's voyages, was raped by a bartender on the ship on June 24, 2015. The woman said the man held her against her will behind a bar, closed all nearby windows and forcibly sexually assaulted her.

During the incident she begged him to stop and repeatedly asked "Why are you doing this?" the suit said.

The woman suffered physical pain and suffering and mental anguish, and says the injuries are permanent, according to the lawsuit.

"Sadly, these types of crimes on the high seas are far more common than you would think," the woman's attorney, Michael Winkleman, said in a statement. "When a passenger goes on a cruise, particularly a luxury cruise like SeaDream Yacht Club, they are entitled to have a reasonable expectation of safety and security. Clearly, that wasn’t the case here and this lawsuit seeks to hold SeaDream Yacht Club accountable."