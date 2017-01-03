NBC 6's Darryl Forges has the latest as police continue to search for whoever opened fire over night. (Published 5 minutes ago)

Miami Police are searching for a shooter they say opened fire on a group of people late Monday night, hitting three of them in a Coconut Grove neighborhood.

The shooting took place around 11:30 PM near the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Grand Avenue. Three victims – two men and one pregnant woman – were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot.

Witnesses nearby described hearing the gunfire in the late hours of the night.

“I heard shots fired and we all came out (of the business) worried because of all the gunfire,” said Balmeore Rodriguez, who works near the scene. “It was a chaotic scene, people running all over the place running from the gunfire.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.