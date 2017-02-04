Demonstrators Protest Trump's Immigration Order in Downtown Miami | NBC 6 South Florida
Demonstrators Protest Trump's Immigration Order in Downtown Miami

    Demonstrators are rallying at Bayfront Park Saturday against Trump's moratorium on refugees from seven primarily Islamic countries and other issues.

    Demonstrators rallied at Bayfront Park Saturday against Trump’s moratorium on refugees from seven primarily Islamic countries and other issues.

    The rally was organized by the Anti-Trump Action Committee for Saturday afternoon at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Downtown Miami.

    Organizers say they're joining with people across the country in denouncing Trump’s executive orders and proclamations.

    On Friday, the order was blocked by a federal judge and is, for now, no longer being enforced by the Department of Homeland Security or the State Department

    Meanwhile, President Trump is spending his first weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in nearby Palm Beach since taking office two weeks ago.

    Demonstrators are also expected to gather outside the pricey club Saturday afternoon.

    Published at 1:28 PM EST on Feb 4, 2017 | Updated at 6:44 PM EST on Feb 4, 2017

