50 Dogs Rescued From Texas Shelter Arriving in South Florida

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, a West Palm Beach pet shelter got its first shipment of rescue dogs Sunday afternoon from shelters in Texas.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue in West Palm Beach organized the rescue effort with the help of Chef Ingrid Hoffman and donors. Hoffman left Saturday to take food to victims in need and she came back with a plane full of dogs.

The founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue says animal shelters in Texas are overcrowded, with many of these displaced families having to surrender their pets.

"Their property-- their roof is totally under water they've lost their barn," said Lauree Simmons, Big Dog Ranch Rescue. "The animals were floating in their kennels and she did everything she could from getting boats and everything to getting her dogs to safety."

On Sunday's flight, there were 12 dogs. In total, Big Dog Ranch Rescue is bringing 56 dogs from one Texas shelter.

Big Dog Ranch is looking for people who want to adopt or foster these dogs. If you're interested in helping these pups find their forever homes visit Big Dog Ranch Rescue or donate to help the rescue efforts here.