50-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed in News Year's Day Hit-and-Run

    A 50-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in Weston on New Year's Day by a driver who fled away, authorities say.

    According to Broward Sheriff's Office, Christopher Mohr was cycling in the bike lane on State Road 84 around 7:30 a.m., when he was fatally struck from behind by a driver who fled

    Detectives are searching for the driver of a white, older-model vehicle with damage to the front passenger side headlight and windshield.

    Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported Mohr to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4842. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

