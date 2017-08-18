75-Year-Old Woman Defies Aging Process With Raw Vegan Diet

At 75 years young, Annette Larkins says the key to radiant youthfulness and physical vitality is a raw vegan diet.

"I know that I'm not going to live forever, but I'm forever trying to live well," Annette said.

She's been a vegetarian for 54 years, but over the last 30 years she has perfected her raw vegan diet. Her plant-based diet does not include any animal products. The food she eats is unprocessed and uncooked. Her dishes include vegetarian nut loaf, zucanni chips, and savory okra crisps. Annette says it's never too late to reap the benefits of a vegan lifestyle.

"If you eat something in it's natural raw state, opposed to processing it and cooking it, I think it stands to reason that you'll get more nutrients,” Annette said. “Your enzymes are intact. That's why I eat the way I do. I may not be considered vegan in all areas because I do consume honey."

Annette has written three journey to health books and appeared on multiple television and radio shows, including "The Steve Harvey Show" and the "Tom Joyner Morning Show."

"I don't consider it a secret. It's my lifestyle," Annette said.

Most of her vegetables and cooking ingredients are grown in her backyard in Miami-Dade County. Growing season in South Florida is from October to May. During this time Annette's garden is full of lettuce, tomatoes, and ginger. Caring for her garden keeps Annette busy.

"You know, I get in like 1,800 steps per day," Annette said.

Amos Larkins is Annette's husband. At 84 years old he takes medication for high blood pressure and diabetes. He only recently caught the vegan bug after 58 years of marriage. Amos wishes he started decades ago after noticing a big difference.

"Oh my God, everything is better. My blood pressure — everything," said Amos.